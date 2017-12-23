Family of mother speaks out after police say she was killed, her baby kidnapped

HOUSTON - The family members of a mother who was stabbed to death and whose baby was kidnapped are now speaking out about how they are handling their loss.

Erika Jisela Miranda-Alvarez, 28, who recently had a miscarriage, is accused of killing Carolina Flores, 33, and kidnapping her 6-week-old daughter, Shamila, earlier this week, according to Houston police.

Who is Carolina Flores?

She said her sister did not deserve to die.

She said the family has endured a lot of pain -- first, her sister's death and then the disappearance of the baby.

Once Shamila was found safe, Miranda said she felt somewhat relieved. Shamila is back home with family, but her sister is gone.

Miranda said she believes the woman who killed Flores should meet the same fate as her sister.

A vigil will be held for Flores at 7 p.m. Friday

How Flores is tied to Miranda-Alvarez

Flores' brother, Arnold Miranda, said he first met Miranda-Alvarez in Mexico 18 months ago.

They were in a relationship for a few months before coming to the United States in October 2016. Arnold Miranda also revealed to Channel 2 News that Miranda-Alvarez was carrying twins at the time of her pregnancy.

He said they separated once they crossed the border and admitted he stayed in contact until she suffered a miscarriage in April. The twins were due two months later.

According to the timetable presented by the Houston Police Department, Miranda-Alvarez suffered an additional miscarriage. Investigators believed that Miranda-Alvarez was trying to conceal a recent miscarriage from another man she was in relationship with by killing Flores and taking her baby.

Adding more intrigue is the fact that Arnold Miranda said he and Miranda-Alvarez recently got back to together.

It was last Sunday, he said, that they last saw one another. She picked him up for a get together with Carolina Flores at her home. Arnold Miranda said there were no signs of problems and that everyone seemed happy.

Then, everything changed 48 hours later, when investigators said Miranda-Alvarez murdered Flores.

Miranda said everything that has occurred is all “very strange” for him.

