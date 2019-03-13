Family of man shot, killed day after Christmas pleas for information in case

Family of Chad Lockett, who was shot and killed Dec. 26, 2018 on Scott Street, pleads for information in case

HOUSTON - The family of Chad Lockett pleaded with the public Wednesday for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed him.

The day after Christmas, Lockett was shot and killed in the 8900 block of Scott Street, Houston police said. He was leaving a convenience store when he was approached by a man with a handgun, who attempted to rob him.

Police said Lockett struggled to disarm the man, managed to knock the gun out of his hand. The shooter broke away from Lockett, got the gun and shot Lockett as he was running away from the shooter, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

VIDEO: Family of Chad Lockett, shot and killed day after Christmas pleads for information in case

