Family of Galveston man asks for help finding his killer

GALVESTON, Texas - The family of a Galveston man is asking for help finding his killer.

The wanted man's name? Roshawn Crookshank.

The family of Raymond Anderson made a plea in a news conference Thursday, desperate for justice.

The man wanted for murder, Roshawn "Lo-down" Crookshank, is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Anderson last month in the 2700 block of Avenue K and then taking off, Galveston police said.

Speaking directly into the camera, Anderson's family shared a message to Anderson's killer, "Roshawn Crookshank. If you see this, we ask that you please turn yourself in. Whats done is done. You know there's not a single police department in this country that will not take you in on this warrant."

Authorities believe Crookshank is somewhere in Texas or Louisiana.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. The amount has not been specified.

If anyone has any information in this case, call Galveston police at 409-795-1101.

