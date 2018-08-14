Family of abducted journalist keeps faith that son is still alive

On the sixth anniversary of their son's disappearance in Syria, a Houston couple says they have not given up on bringing him home alive.

Debra and Marc Tice appeared on the Today Show on Tuesday morning.

Their son, Austin Tice, a former Marine turned journalist, was abducted in August 2012.

The Tices said officials with United States government have told them there is reason to believe their son is still alive, even though there have been no claims of responsibility for his capture or demands for his release.

"We know he's alive and we're sure he wants to come home," Marc Tice said.

In April, the FBI offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Austin Tice's rescue.

"Anything that helps generate information and awareness is something we welcome," Marc Tice said.

The family released a video Tuesday marking the anniversary, highlighting all their son has missed and renewing their call for his freedom. You can watch it by clicking here.

