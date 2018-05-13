Family of 5, others, injured in head-on collision following chase, police say

HOUSTON - A man driving a stolen vehicle led Houston police on a chase in north Houston Saturday evening, causing multiple crashes.

Houston police said a sergeant leaving another scene saw the man speeding and attempted to stop him. The male driver fled, striking multiple cars at the intersection of Gears Road and Ella Boulevard.

WATCH: 7 hospitalized after dangerous chase

The man attempted to continue fleeing the scene when he struck a white Mazda head-on, Houston police said. A family of five was inside.

All five family members were transported to an area hospital, as well as the driver in the stolen car and another victim whose vehicle was struck, investigators said.

Police said the driver is expected to face multiple charges.

