Family, neighbors shaken after bullet enters roof of Mission Bend home

A Mission Bend family said this bullet entered their home through the roof.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Koren family is counting their blessings and is thankful their three children were not home and no one was hurt when a bullet came through the roof of their home.

"I was on the couch when I heard a big boom and I looked up, and there was a big hole in the ceiling," Emily Koren said.

"To just think that a bullet can come through our house like that is just amazing. It's so scary," Bryan Koren said.

Bryan and Emily Koren and their young children have lived in the Mission Bend neighborhood for almost two years.

Fort Bend County deputies said a .45-caliber bullet entered the home near the children's play area.

"Just thank God that my kids were at the in-laws and missed her because it was right by their toys and I mean a foot," Bryan Koren said.

"If you are out there shooting guns into the air, take into consideration again that bullet will end up somewhere," Emily Koren said.

Neighbors said it's a quiet neighborhood with many young families with children. The incident has them shaken.

"I'm in shock. It's the first time I hear that; I'm scared. I have kids and grandkids," Julia Caceres said.

"If they're going to shoot rifles like that, don't do it inside a neighborhood," Gabrielle Framo said.

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 said the bullet possibly came from someone shooting a gun into the air. It is very hard to pinpoint where it came from. Officials said it could have come from miles away.

They said it's a reckless act and it could have killed someone.

