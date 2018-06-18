Family mourns the death of Angleton couple, 5-year-old son

ANGLETON, Texas - Austin Jonas said that his hope was crushed and his family was turned upside down when he learned that investigators found three bodies in rural Wharton County. Deputies discovered Ray Shawn Hudson, Maya Rivera and the couple's 5-year-old son.

READ: Missing Angleton couple, their 5-year-old son have been found dead in Wharton County, family says

“His life was stolen," Jonas said.

The Angleton family was reported missing last Sunday and since then the community has been desperate for answers.

Robert Satterfield who was first arrested in Rosenberg last week is now charged with their murder. Jonas said he believed that his cousin was trying to help.

READ: Man charged with murder in connection to Angleton family's death

While Satterfield sits in jail, the family must now plan three funerals.

"I really just want justice to be served," Jonas said.

Jonas said they are trying to cope with the heartache and pain of goodbye.

"The last time I saw him, he said, 'Cousin, I love you' and I said 'I love you, too,' I guess that’s a good memory to have," Jonas said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.