Family members say man accused in double murder texted photo of women's bodies in bathroom

TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man is in custody, accused in the deaths of two women. KJRH reported the man sent a text message with a photo of their bodies to his ex-wife.

Officers arrested Rolando Morales, 35, on two counts of first-degree murder.

Police initially received a call Sunday from the estranged wife of Morales, claiming he had killed someone.

After the officers arrived at his apartment, family members of Morales received a text message with a photo of two dead women in a bathroom. Morales reportedly claimed the women were in his apartment and he was going to dispose of the bodies.

Police surrounded the complex and made contact with Morales, who surrendered without incident.

Officers entered the apartment and found the bodies of two women inside.

