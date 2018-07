HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the driveway of a northeast Houston home.

Police said the man's girlfriend home around 11:40 p.m. Sunday and found his body lying near cars in the 2200 block of Clementine.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.



