Family loses everything in north Houston house fire

It isn’t easy for Joseph and Shirley Syon to see the place they once called home.

The home they’d been renting on the 6700 block of Nordling Road is practically unrecognizable after a devastating fire May 30. All that’s left are charred remains.

The Syons' personal belongings and their vehicles were all destroyed. “I thank God that I'm here. Any help that we could get we are grateful and we are thankful for,” Shirley Syon said. The Syons said they couldn’t afford renters insurance.

Joseph Syon, a self-employed handyman, lost all of his tools in the fire and has no means to work. Shirley Syon works as a seasonal tax preparer for H&R Block.

The Triumphant Church and The Encouragement Corner have joined forces to assist the family but it’s not enough. “We're asking that you would lend a hand, lend a heart and help in whatever way you are able,” Timothy Dixon, a pastor there said.

The family found another place to live, but it’s unfurnished.

They could only afford to the pay the deposit and cover the first month’s rent. They were left with nothing but have since received some donations. The Syons said support of any kind has meant the world to them. "Now we've got clothes when we didn't have anything when we left that house. We're blessed,” Joseph Syon said.

The family has set up a relief fund at Bank of America.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up if you’d like to donate. Just click on the link here.

