Family loses everything after home destroyed in large warehouse fire

HOUSTON - A family of eight people lost their home Friday night after it was destroyed by a warehouse fire east of downtown.

VIDEO: Warehouse fire in Second Ward - ground scene

The Houston Fire Department said a warehouse caught fire in the 700 block of Drennan Street, near Navigation Boulevard, in Houston's Second Ward.

WATCH: Aerials of warehouse fire in Second Ward

Authorities said mattresses were stored in the warehouse.

The fire, contained to two city blocks, caught one other house on fire and caused damage to at least two other nearby houses, authorities said. The immediate area was evacuated by authorities.

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire around 8 p.m. Around 9 p.m., authorities said more than 25 units and more than 100 firefighters were at the scene.

The homeowner's daughter posted a GoFundMe account for her family.

"My father and mother in law lost their house due to a warehouse that caught on fire and spread to their house. They lost everything. A total of 8 living in the home," she posted on the GoFundMe account.

To help the family of eight, click link here.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.