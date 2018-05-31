Spencer Solves It: Family hit hard by Harvey, thieves

HOUSTON - Matthew Macias struggles mightily to do the job he says he was born to do, the job he loves.

Macias is an auto mechanic, but he has no tools.

“If you are an auto mechanic and you don’t have tools, you don’t have a job because you literally can’t do anything,” Macias said.

Macias is a devoted husband and father of four young children. As horrific and unbelievable as it sounds, on the same night that Hurricane Harvey slammed into his north Houston home, thieves broke into his truck and stole all of his tools.

“We got rain coming down on us. We got water coming up. The water was coming up high. When we went to leave, I go to my wife, ‘Hey, why did you roll the windows down?’ and then I realized my windows are broken out and multiple tools at that time were stolen,” he said.

That’s right, in the middle of fleeing the hurricane, Macias and his wife realized they had been ripped off.

“I just want to continue trying to earn money for my family, so we can survive and try to rebuild all that we have lost,” Macias said.

That’s when his wife, Skye Benegas, called Spencer Solves It.

With that, we set out to replace close to $5,000 worth of professional grade power tools and accessories -- sockets, ratchets, impact wrenches, lighting and more.

We begin by taking Macias to Home Depot, where we presented him with several items, including a $400 Husky toolbox loaded with over 200 sockets, a heavy-duty car jack and several other pieces that he needs to work on foreign cars, which are his specialty.

All the items were donated by Home Depot and made a beautiful gift for Macias -- a gift that will allow him to go on working in the field he loves.

“After losing so, so much, you know, nobody’s ever given me anything like this, done anything like this for me,” Macias said.

But we were not done yet.

Our next stop was KPRC's station, where we set up a meeting for Macias with Carlos Lopez, from Milwaukee Tool.

Milwaukee Tool gave Macias more than $3,000 worth of top-of-the-line cordless power tools and other professional gear.

“After what this man has been through, in this situation, in particular, we definitely wanted to help Matthew out and we feel blessed and honored that you reached out to us, Bill,” Lopez said.

Now, Macias can go back to work full time and have all the right tools to do his job to the best of his ability.

“I can’t even express in words how grateful we are. It’s beyond a blessing what you have done,” Benegas said.

“This is just unbelievable. Thank you, Bill, for all of your hard work pulling this all together for us. We really appreciate it,” Macias said.

If you need help with a problem you can’t possibly solve by yourself, contact Spencer Solves It at 713-223-TIPS (8477) or email us at solvesit@click2houston.com.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.