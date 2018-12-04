Family, friends, others share touching tributes to former President H.W. Bush

HOUSTON - “Remebering41” and “Bush41” are two of the top trending hashtags on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram Tuesday morning.

These platforms and hashtags are what friends, family and people around the country are using to memorialize and pay tribute to former President George H.W. Bush.

Reporter Amy Davis has pulled together some of the most touching tweets and posts, including some from those who knew him best – his family.

Granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager posted a photo of her daughter hugging the late president. She wrote “What a gift that my girls got to know our gampy. What an honor that we could name our Poppy after such a principled, humble, kind man who we all loved fiercely and who loved us back.”

George P. Bush is the Texas Land Commissioner and grandson of H.W. Bush. He will be giving his grandfather’s eulogy in Houston on Thursday. Bush shared a photo on Instagram of him as a boy with H.W. Bush at an Army-Navy game.

Former White House photographer, David Hume Kennerly tweeted a photo of the former leader of Kennebunkport in 2004 along with a caption saying, “As the speeches are made, and the tributes pile up, I see him tear-assing across heaven on that celestial boat, Barbara by his side, and little Robin holding onto her dad as he speeds over the waves. Adieu Mr. President."

Pres. @GeorgeHWBush on Fidelity off Kennebunkport in '04. As the speeches are made, and the tributes pile up, I see him tear-assing across heaven on that celestial boat, Barbara by his side, and little Robin holding onto her dad as he speeds over the waves. Adieu Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/PRhvBJLTd9 — David Hume Kennerly (@kennerly) December 4, 2018

David Lauren, of the Ralph Lauren family, is married to Lauren Bush – another granddaughter of the late president. He shared a touching photo on Instagram writing, “Thank you for showing us that wisdom, strength and leadership are really about kindness, integrity and love.”

Many of the photos posted are reminiscing on George H.W. Bush’s life and legacy and moments captured throughout his life, from baseball games to memorable moments in American history.

KPRC2's Ron Stone Jr. found an old photo from the Shell archives of the company baseball team in the early '50s in Midland, and in the back row, second from the right, sits first baseman George H.W. Bush.

Shell Archives The late president George H.W. Bush is seen in the top row, second from the right in an archive photo of the Shell baseball team from the 50s.

The Bush Foundation has shared several tributes and vignettes honoring the president’s life. You can see them all on the Bush Foundation Twitter and Facebook pages.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.