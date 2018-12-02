Family escapes house fire in NE Houston, fire department said

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters said a family was able to escape a burning house Sunday morning in northeast Houston.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. near Hardy and Woodard streets, causing extensive damage, the fire department said.

Grandparents and children were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out unharmed, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Arson investigators are looking into the case, but no cause has been determined.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.