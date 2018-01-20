Family escapes house fire in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A family made it out of their burning home safely, the Houston Fire Department said.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Yorkwood and Wicklowe streets in northeast Houston.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were met with heavy fire showing from the house, the Houston Fire Department said.

All of the residents were safely outside of the home when crews arrived, the Houston Fire Department said. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators are working to learn more about what caused the fire.

