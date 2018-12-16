Family escapes home set on fire by man, sheriff said

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman and two small children escaped a home being set on fire by a man in Northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said in a tweet that the man was possibly intoxicated when he started pouring gasoline on a home in the 12100 block of Rockharbour Lane and setting it on fire around 4:30 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office said a man came home intoxicated and started threatening his family, so the wife and kids went upstairs to get away from him.

The smoke alarms went off when the husband tried to set the kitchen on fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The fire was contained to the kitchen.

No one was injured.

Deputies detained the man.

The fire was quickly extinguished, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the scene.

The man is charged with arson and child endangerment.

