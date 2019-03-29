Family desperate for answers after young man found dead

HOUSTON - The family of a young man found dead in Hiram Park is desperate for answers about his death.

The body of 29-year-old Isaiah Swearington was located in a field in Hiram Park almost two weeks ago.

On Friday afternoon, Swearington’s family, alongside community activist Quanell X, held a news conference urging for the public’s help in finding Isaiah’s killer.

According to Houston police homicide investigators, Swearington’s body was found at 10:45 a.m. March 17 near a ditch at 14400 Nelson street in southwest Houston. His cause of death remains unknown.

The Swearington family says Isaiah was a good person who played music in church every Sunday. According to Isaiah’s father, Isaiah went missing after feeding the homeless and they believe, according to a witness, a homeless person is responsible for his death.

“He didn’t deserve this, nobody deserves this. All that we ask is that we get to the bottom of this,” said the victim's father.

Quanell X is asking for the public and law enforcement’s help in ramping up efforts in finding Isaiah’s killer.

"This is a crime we must solve -- everyone in our community should be concerned and advocating for justice for brother Isaiah,” Quanell X said. "This man was out here feeding the homeless -- and just because he wanted to do the Christian thing and feed the homeless, it appears someone in that population robbed and murdered him and dumped his body."

Swearington’s cause of death has not yet been determined. According to Houston police, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

