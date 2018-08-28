Families of teens killed in Atascocita crash file lawsuit against teen, clerk, store

Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez, the two girls killed in a crash in Atascociata, Texas, on July 25, 2018, are seen in these undated images.

ATASCOCITA, Texas - The families of two Atascocita High School students who were killed in a car crash last month have filed lawsuits against a convenience store, one of its employees and the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

On July 25, Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez, both 16, died in a drunken-driving accident in Humble.

The driver, 17-year-old Jagger Smith, is accused of buying alcohol at the Humble Handi Stop hours before the fatal crash. He's facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Store clerk Gumaro Campos is accused of selling alcohol to Smith. Prosecutors charged him with selling alcohol to a minor.

