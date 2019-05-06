Families of deceased upset about trespassers fishing near veterans' graves

HOUSTON - For Judy McClintock, the Houston National Cemetery is as close as she can get to honoring the memory of her World War II veteran father but it's also the same place, where she can't fight the tears.

On Sunday, she was shocked to see three men fishing while she was visiting her father's grave.

“They acted like they've done this time and time again. They felt right at home,” McClintock said.

KPRC reached out to officials at the Houston National Cemetery, and director Roy Luera said there are clear no-fishing rules at the cemetery.

“Fishing is not allowed in the cemetery. We have signs around the cemetery that indicate that fishing is prohibited,” Luera said.

Luera said fishing in the pond where the men were spotted has been an issue, but he said the cemetery would rather not put up more "no fishing" signs in hopes of preserving the look of the cemetery.

Luera is asking people like McClintock to call the police to come out to address such violations.

“He just deserves more respect than having people come out here and picnic,” McClintock said.

