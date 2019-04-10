'Families belong together': Judge Lina Hidalgo on unaccompanied minors being sent to Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County is pushing back against the federal government about the prospect of housing unaccompanied minors in the Houston area.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is assessing properties in Houston for potential future use as state-licensed permanent shelter locations for unaccompanied alien children, according to a letter obtained by KPRC2 on Tuesday.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement in the Administration for Children and Families division of HHS said it is searching for "permanent licensed facilities to reduce the potential need for temporary influx shelters in the future," the letter said.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo acknowledged that HHS contacted the county.

HHS said it is also assessing properties in Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Phoenix and Atlanta.

Hidalgo released the following statement on the issue:

"We have been contacted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) regarding plans to assess properties in Harris County for the housing of unaccompanied minors until they are united with a parent, relative, or other appropriate sponsor. We are very concerned for the welfare of these migrant children and are in the initial phases of assessing the notice. Any action will be guided by the principle that every child must be treated with fairness and respect, and that families belong together."

Here is the letter that was sent to Hidalgo:

"The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in HHS' Administration for Children and Families is conducting exploratory assessments of vacant properties in Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas, as well as localities in Phoenix, Arizona and Atlanta, Georgia to lease for potential future use as state-licensed permanent shelter locations for unaccompanied alien children (UAC). The search for and addition of permanent licensed facilities is being pursued to reduce the potential need for temporary influx shelters in the future.

"Children age 17 and under who are unaccompanied by parents or other legal guardians and who have no lawful immigration status in the United States (unaccompanied alien children) and apprehended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are transferred to the care and custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in HHS' Administration for Children and Families. ORR is legally required to provide for the care and custody of all UAC referred to ORR until they are released to appropriate sponsors, usually a parent or relative, while their immigration cases proceed.

"Today, HHS operates a network of over 100 facilities in 17 states and has a proven track record of accountability and transparency for program operations, as well as being a good neighbor in the communities where shelters are located. Through the first quarter of FY 2019 the average length of care for UAC in the program is approximately 89 days. The overwhelming majority of UAC are released to family members within the United States.

"For the first nine years at ORR, fewer than 8,000 UAC were served annually in this program. Since Fiscal Year 2012 (October 1, 2011 - September 30, 2012), this number has varied dramatically, with a total of 13,625 children referred to ORR by the end of FY 2012. The program received 24,668 UAC referrals from DHS in FY 2013, 57,496 referrals in FY 2014, 33,726 referrals in FY 2015, 59,170 in FY 2016, and 40,810 in FY 2017. In FY 2018 49,100 UAC were referred to ORR.

"Please see the following factsheet for additional information on the program.

"Now, due to the crisis on the southern border, ORR is facing a dramatic spike in referrals of UAC. In FY 2019, ORR has already received referrals of approximately 32,000 UAC (as of March 30), which is an increase over FY 2018 of almost 50%. If this rate of referrals continues, ORR will care for the largest number of UAC in the program's history in FY 2019. Based on the anticipated growth pattern in referrals of UAC from DHS to HHS, HHS is preparing for the need for high bed capacity to continue.

"Because of the large fluctuations in arrival numbers throughout the year, ORR maintains a mix of 'standard' beds that are available year-round, and 'temporary' beds that can be added or reduced as needed. This bed management strategy continues to successfully accommodate fluctuations in immigration patterns. As a result children are placed in appropriate settings while HHS works rapidly to identify a suitable sponsor. In addition, the Border Patrol can continue its vital national security mission to prevent illegal migration, trafficking, and protect the borders of the United States.

"HHS will continue to keep local and congressional officials informed during the on-going assessment and steps required to potentially use properties in these localities."

