Fake U.S. marshal fails to dupe drugstore cashier, police say

The mugshot of Justin Richard Smith, who is accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal on Jan. 24, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was arrested after authorities said he pretended to be a U.S. marshal at a Houston drugstore last Thursday.

Justin Richard Smith, 40, is charged with impersonating a police officer.

Officials said Smith entered a CVS in Midtown on Jan. 24 and flashed a badge.

Smith told the cashier he was a U.S. marshal with the Internal Revenue Service and asked to be shown how employees lock up the store for the night, according to police.

Smith also asked for the day's cash and receipts, police said. The cashier became suspicious because Smith flashed his badge quickly. The cashier then called police.

When Houston police arrived, Smith was arrested.

