SILVER SPRING, Md. - A rare lobster captured in Maine is now living in a Maryland saltwater tank.

The calico lobster which has bright orange and yellow spots, is so rare, the odds are 1 in 30 million.

This one was captured before Christmas and ended up being delivered to Ocean City Seafood in Silver Spring as part of its catch.

The owner has named the lobster Eve.

While Eve is not for sale, the owner said aquariums in Boston and Atlanta have expressed interest in adopting Eve.

