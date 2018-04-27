Explosive device found at Beaumont Starbucks, authorities say

BEAUMONT, Texas - Police in a Southeast Texas city say what's believed to be a "legitimate explosive device" was found outside a Starbucks there.

Beaumont police say that a Starbucks employee found the package outside early Thursday morning and then moved it into the coffee shop. Police say that while trying to open the package, the employee noticed a note and then took it back outside and notified law enforcement.

Police did not say what the note said.

Several law enforcement agencies responded, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police say the device was later rendered safe by bomb technicians.

Police say the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force will lead the ongoing investigation.

