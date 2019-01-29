Shelter-in-place ordered after oil tank explosion, fire in Liberty County

A thick plume of smoke rises over part of Liberty County, Texas, on Jan. 29, 2019.

DAISETTA, Texas - An oil tank explosion sent a plume of dark smoke over part of Liberty County on Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 11 a.m. along County Road 2018 near Daisetta.

Liberty County officials said a large fire is still burning at the scene, and several fire departments are at the scene.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents near County Road 2018 to a mile south of U.S. Highway 90.

No injuries were reported.

