Explosion reported at Gatesville hospital

GATESVILLE, Texas - An explosion was reported Tuesday at a hospital in Gatesville, Texas.

KCEN-TV reported the explosion about 3 p.m. at the Coryell Memorial Hospital.

According to the NBC affiliate, at least 12 patients were evacuated, and emergency officials said part of the building had collapsed.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately released.

Gatesville is about 40 miles west of Waco.

