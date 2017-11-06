Explosion at vodka distillery burns 2 in north Harris County

HOUSTON - Two people were burned Monday in an explosion at a vodka distillery in north Harris County, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 10 a.m. at the B.J. Hooker's distillery at 1300 East Richey Road.

According investigators, one of the victims was flown to the Memorial Herman Hospital, while the other person was transported to Northwest Medical Center by ambulance.

Investigators say the explosion occurred when an employee was blending vodka with an electric immersion blender when the fumes ignited.

