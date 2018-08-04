Exclusive video shows scene around time Joseph Pappas was located, shot himself

HOUSTON - In exclusive home surveillance video, you can see what appears to be a man walking in and out of the frame and another man following him down the same path which turns into Bob White Drive not long after.

The video was taken in the same area and around the same time police were responding to reports of a possible sighting of Joseph Pappas.

Police said they got a call from an employee of the Houston Parks Board who was patrolling Brays Bayou for a suspicious person around 9:21 a.m.

While it's not exactly clear that the video shows Pappas and the employee, the video does match the time frame laid out by police.

WATCH: Surveillance video of scene where Joseph Pappas was located Friday

In the video, the unknown person was seen walking off only moments after the person who later followed, had just retrieved something in the area where that unknown person initially was seen coming from.

It's around same time police said the employee reported finding a wallet with Pappas’ ID inside.

In the next 15 or so minutes, several Houston Police Department patrol cars can be seen driving down Brays Bayou, but ultimately two to three officers ended up where this home surveillance video started.

As for the man who appears to interact with that other unknown person, he returns to where those officers were and speaks to them for several minutes.

Their discussions take place around the time or shortly before police say officers made contact with Pappas -- who police said shot himself to death at around 9:35 a.m.

