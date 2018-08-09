Exclusive video shows moments before crash that left woman fighting for life

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Exclusive surveillance video shows what witnesses said were two vehicles racing Saturday morning along Telge Road in northwest Harris County.

A few minutes after the video was recorded, about a half-mile down the road, witnesses said a crash left an innocent woman fighting for her life.

"We're uncertain if she's going to make this or survive this. This is probably the worst accident I've ever seen. I used to be a Navy corpsman for many years, too, and this is really, really bad," Brian Felgere, the victim's son, said.

Brian Felgere said his mom, Christine, is now at Memorial Hermann Hospital and has undergone several surgeries, with many more to go, and remains in ICU.

Felgere said she was crossing Telge when she was T-boned by a now almost-unrecognizable Dodge Challenger, causing her SUV to flip multiple times.

"If she does make it, she will never be the same again. Ever," said Felgere.

Investigators said the driver of that Challenger was also sent to the hospital with a broken leg, but the other driver that was also involved never stopped.

"If you're responsible for what happened, then man up and deal with the consequences of your actions, because you've altered lives," Felgere said.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case, but the family expects that to change very soon once authorities finish their investigation.

"I hope that she survives this and that we can regain a little bit of normalcy back after all this is said and done," said Felgere.

