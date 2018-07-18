Exclusive jailhouse interview with man accused of missing Third Ward woman's death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In an exclusive jailhouse interview with KPRC, Alex Jerome Haggerty claimed he did not know he had been charged with the murder of a missing woman.

Prosecutors charged Haggerty with the murder of Brittany Burfield, 37, who has now been missing for three weeks.

Officers at the Harris County Jail said because Haggerty was initially booked on an unrelated charge, it was possible he didn’t know about the murder charge, which was filed less than 24 hours before the interview.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Haggerty spoke with KPRC’s Jacob Rascon for 20 minutes from behind a glass partition during visitation hours.

He spoke in detail about Burfield, the last time he saw her, his contact with detectives, and other aspects of the case.

In court documents, officials accused Haggerty of drugging, stabbing and fatally shooting Burfield “on or about June 25, 2018.” Her body has not been found.

