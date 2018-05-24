Ex-teacher's aide accused of improper relationship with high school student

HOUSTON - A former Texas City Independent School District teacher's aide is accused of having an improper relationship with a high school student.

Crystal Nicole Alaniz is charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

Alaniz, 26, was working as a teacher's aide at Woodrow Wilson Alternative Learning School when she had an intimate relationship with an 18-year-old.

She was arrested Thursday afternoon at her residence. Her bond was set at $30,000.

Texas City ISD released a statement: "When allegations arose, the former employee was put on leave pending the outcome of our internal investigation. She then resigned her position before the District could take any other action regarding her employment. We turned over evidence and statements to the Texas City Police Department and have worked cooperatively with them so that they had what they needed to press charges. We will continue to work with the police and the DA's office so that she can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

