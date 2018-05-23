Ex-sheriff breaks barriers in Texas governor Democratic runoff win

HOUSTON - A Hispanic female ex-sheriff has won a Democratic runoff in Texas to become the first openly gay and first Latina nominated for the state's governor.

While Lupe Valdez's victory Tuesday breaks barriers, the 70-year-old former Dallas County sheriff faces long odds of ousting Republican Gov. Greg Abbott this fall.

More Headlines

She defeated the son of a former governor, Andrew White, who pitched himself as a moderate Democrat in deep-red Texas.

The runoff generated little enthusiasm among Democrats. Valdez has struggled to raise money and fumbled some questions on policy. Party activists have also attacked her for cooperating with federal immigration agents as sheriff.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.