Ex-Rice football player federally charged in connection with teammate's death pleads not guilty

HOUSTON - The man charged in connection with his former Rice football teammate's death pleaded not guilty to federal charges Wednesday.

KPRC was there when Stuart Mouchantaf left the courthouse, but he offered no comment when questioned. He was indicted last week on three charges, including conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute.

Mouchantaf was arrested on state charges in October 2018 in connection with the March 2, 2019 death of 21-year-old Blain Padgett.

Investigators accused Mouchantaff of providing Padgett with pills that Padgett thought contained hydrocodone. Instead, investigators said, the pills contained a powerful opioid analog called carfentanil.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carfentanil is used for the sedation of large animals. A lethal human dose of the drug is so small it can’t be seen by the eye, state prosecutors said.

Court records showed the state charges against Mouchantaf were dropped when the federal charges were filed.

