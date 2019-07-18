Ex-Liberty County Jail correctional officer charged with theft, accused of stealing from inmates

HOUSTON - A correctional officer who worked in the Liberty County Jail is in trouble with the law herself after authorities say she stole money from people while they were in the jail.

While Mayra Gallegos-Balderas, 23, was a contract worker at the jail, on three different occasions people reported that some or all of their money was not returned, investigators say.

Gallegos-Balderas has worked in the county jail since October 2018 while employed with a company called GEO. She is now considered a “former” correctional officer, but it’s unclear from the official news release about her arrest when her employment ended. KPRC 2 is working to confirm when her employment was terminated.

Gallegos-Balderas surrendered herself to authorities on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She is charged with theft of property of $750 to $2,500 which totaled $1,478. The charge typically be a misdemeanor, but because she was a public servant the charge was upgraded to a felony.

After surrendering on the charge, Gallegos-Balderas was released on a personal recognizance bond.

