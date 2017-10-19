Ex-KIPP Explore Academy staffer arrested after accusations of child indecency

HOUSTON - A former KIPP Explore Academy staff member was arrested Wednesday after being accused of indecency with a child.

Brandon McElveen was fired from the school after the allegations surfaced, according to a letter sent home to parents Monday.

A spokesman for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office said that McElveen was in custody at the county jail. Houston police said McElveen was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday night.

It was not immediately clear when McElveen will be brought back to Houston.

