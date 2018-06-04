Ex-Houston firefighter accused of impersonation

Shane Horsted is seen in this mugshot released by the Houston Police Department on June 4, 2018.

HOUSTON - A former Houston firefighter was arrested Thursday after pretending to still be a firefighter while requesting a police report, according to court records.

Shane Horsted, 46, was charged with impersonating a public servant in connection with the incident.

According to court records, Horsted told a clerk May 7 that he was a Houston firefighter and he needed to see a full police report for Houston Fire Department business. Horsted also displayed an HFD identification card that showed he was currently a Houston firefighter, according to court records.

A spokesman for the Fire Department said that Horsted was indefinitely suspended on Feb. 27 and is no longer an active member of the department. The spokesman would not elaborate on the nature of Horsted's firing.

Horsted was released from the Harris County Jail on $2,500 bond.

