Ex-Houston college trustee gets 70 months for taking bribes

HOUSTON - A former Houston Community College trustee has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to accepting cash bribes of more than $225,000 to use his trustee position to steer business contracts to the school.

Testimony before U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore shows Chris Oliver took 69 payments from at least four people from 2009 through 2016. Among the payments was one for $12,000 from a former college contractor using money provided by the FBI.

Oliver served more than 20 years in the elected post before resigning. He pleaded guilty last May. Gilmore allowed him Monday to remain free on bond until his prison is determined.

Houston Community College has nearly 70,000 students attending 23 campuses in Houston and areas primarily southwest and west of the city.

