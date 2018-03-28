Ex-girlfriend saved from Leon Jacob murder-for-hire plot thanks whistleblower

HOUSTON - Former Houston doctor Leon Jacob was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for hatching a murder-for-hire plot to kill his ex-girlfriend and the ex-husband of his new lover.

Prosecutors said the plan was foiled because Jacob disclosed his intentions to Houston City Council Member Michael Kubosh, who was also Jacob's bail bondsman.

WATCH: Houston City Council Member Michael Kubosh meets with Meghan Verikas

Kubosh called the chief of police about the plot, which ultimately saved the life of Meghan Verikas, Jacob's ex-girlfriend.

Channel 2 Investigates obtained exclusive video of the first time Kubosh and Verikas met privately.

Verikas walked into the room with tears in her eyes and gave Kubosh a hug Saturday.

"Hi, it's nice to meet you," Verikas said to Kubosh. "Thank you so much."

"I'm glad I did what I did," Kubosh said.

"So am I. So is my family," Verikas said.

"And I did the right thing, I made the right decision and I didn't delay," Kubosh said. "As soon as I figured it out, within minutes I called the chief of police. I mean, not even five, 10 minutes later. I didn't know you, but I knew you were in danger because I was told money had already been paid. And I was greatly alarmed and I want you to know that."

"I appreciate it," Verikas said.

"You know you were the target, you know both of us are actually victims," Kubosh said.

"We certainly are," Verikas said.

"Meghan, this has been a year long ordeal, it was so stressful on my family when it broke out," Kubosh said.

"I remember seeing it," Verikas said.

"And you probably saw the interview I did on the front porch because we couldn't understand why they used my name in the probable cause affidavit. Why did they use my name in the search warrant? Why? Well since they did, I couldn't put the genie back in the bottle. But now I see why they did. Because they wanted me first to testify and bring as much credibility to how it was discovered in the beginning. So I've never had a second thought. When your father called me after he saw it on the news, that was the first contact I'd had with anybody that was family or relatives and it was really the first time I felt good. I got a call from a district judge that a death threat was made to [my wife's] office. But I've never regretted having done it, I would do it again. And I'm so glad you're safe," Kubosh said.

He began to tear up and said to Verikas, "And when I see the pictures of you (duct) taped, that was overwhelming to me."

"It wasn't until all this came out that I think I knew all the details of how much scarier it was," Verikas said.

"It is a frightening thing," Kubosh said. "I know I said it on TV and I said it in court, but I thought I was talking to the devil himself."

"Imagine living with that person for two years and having him talk like that to you on a daily basis," Verikas said.

"Perhaps you can now become a voice, a big voice," Kubosh said.

"Oh, I plan on it," Verikas said.

Jacob was found guilty Friday of two counts of solicitation of capital murder.

After the sentencing, Verikas read a victim impact statement.

WATCH: Leon Jacob's ex-girlfriend reads victim impact statement

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.