Ex-boyfriend shoots woman and kills her kitten, police say

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman said her ex-boyfriend shot her then shot and killed her kitten.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the uptown area on Winsome Lane near Greenbridge Drive, according to authorities.
Officers said they got a call about a shooting, and when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg.
She told police her ex-boyfriend shot her then and killed her new white and tan kitten.
The woman was transported to a hospital.
Investigators are working on filing charges and getting a warrant for the ex-boyfriend’s arrest.
There is no word on what charges he could face.