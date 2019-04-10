Ex-boyfriend shoots woman and kills her kitten, police say

Police are investigating after a woman said her ex-boyfriend shot and killed her kitten them shot her.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman said her ex-boyfriend shot her then shot and killed her kitten.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the uptown area on Winsome Lane near Greenbridge Drive, according to authorities.

Officers said they got a call about a shooting, and when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg.

She told police her ex-boyfriend shot her then and killed her new white and tan kitten.

The woman was transported to a hospital.

Investigators are working on filing charges and getting a warrant for the ex-boyfriend’s arrest.

There is no word on what charges he could face.