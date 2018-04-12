Ex-boyfriend pours gas in man's northeast Houston home and sets it on fire, homeowner says

HOUSTON - A love triangle appears to be what led to the house fire in northeast Houston.

Firefighters were called just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 3000 block of Bringhurst Street. The caller reported that someone was trapped in the home.

Firefighters found heavy flames and smoke shooting from the home.

According to the homeowner, he was home with a new boyfriend when his ex called asking to come over because he was having a “mental breakdown.” The homeowner said he allowed his ex to visit. At some point during the visit the ex-boyfriend started an altercation, then went into the bathroom with a gas can and set it on fire, the homeowner said.

The homeowner, his ex and two dogs got out of the home. Firefighters had to rescue the new boyfriend who was not breathing, firefighters said.

Rescuers were able to restart the man’s breathing. He was taken to Memorial Hermann. He is expected to be OK.

The ex-boyfriend was also taken to a hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

The fire remains under investigation.

