Everything you need to know about Early Voting

A sign directs voters to an early voting location in Houston on Nov. 2, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Early voting started Monday and will run through April 30.

Texans are encouraged to take advantage of early voting before the May 4 election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

"Texas voters will have the opportunity to make important choices about the governance in their cities, towns, school districts, and other localities," Secretary of State David Whitley said. "I strongly encourage all eligible Texas voters to plan their trip to the polls now so they can be prepared to cast a ballot during the early voting period or on Election Day. It is critical to make sure all eligible Texans have a voice in shaping the future of their local communities."

During early voting, voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county of registration.

On Election Day, only voters registered in a county that participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP) can cast a ballot at any location in the county. In counties that do not participate in the CWPP, Texas voters must cast a ballot in their precinct of registration on Election Day.

Click here to check your voter registration status.

Voters who want to vote by mail are required to send an Application for Ballot by Mail to the Early Voting Clerk by Tuesday. Click here for more information about voting by mail.

Whitley also reminded voters that they must present a valid form of identification at the polls.

The seven forms of approved photo identification are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS);

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS;

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS;

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS;

United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph;

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph; and

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call 1-800-252-VOTE (8683).

For Texas voters affected by Hurricane Harvey, click here for additional information and resources.

To see a sample ballot, click here.

For more information on early voting, click here.

For more information on voting in Texas, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.