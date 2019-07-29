Ever wonder what your insides look like? Walk through human body at Houston Health Museum

HOUSTON - This tour is More Than Skin Deep.

You now have a chance to explore the inside of the human body and get an up-close look at human organs. The Houston Health Museum gives guests an opportunity to see how a genetic condition looks like up close.

The Amazing Body Gallery features a 22-foot-long backbone with ribs, 12-foot-tall beating heart, a skeleton riding a bike, a 10-foot-tall walkthrough brain with memory games and more.

The More Than Skin Deep tour gives guests a different perspective on external concepts of beauty and its hidden beauty.

Adults can purchase tickets for $10. Tickets for seniors ages 65 and up or children ages 3 to 12 cost, $8 and they are free for children under 2.

