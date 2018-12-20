Estranged husband sought after body of woman found in ditch, officials say

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for the estranged husband of a woman whose body was found in a ditch, according to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the Sheriff's Office was dispatched on Dec. 12 to a possible human body found in a ditch along SE 1190A, near Richland.

Detectives observed a clothed, badly decomposed human body lying near the road, which had been partially covered by vegetation, officials said. The detectives began conducting a homicide investigation.

Officials said preliminary results of an autopsy showed the unidentified victim to be an African-American woman possibly in her 30s, who died as a result of homicidal violence with multiple gunshot wounds.

A social media site was found that possibly identified the victim as missing from Houston, officials said.

Detectives uncovered additional information and evidence that ultimately led to the positive identity of the victim, Charine Marie Wilson (Charine Young), according to the Sheriff's Office.

After consulting with homicide investigators from the Houston Police Department, officials said it was determined that the victim was last seen on Nov. 10 in Houston, and that a welfare concern call to a Houston apartment complex on Nov. 12 led to a homicide investigation.

Sheriff's Office detectives were advised by Houston police homicide detectives that they have issued an arrest warrant for her estranged husband, Johnny Wilson, charging him with her death, officials said.

Anyone with information about this homicide or Johnny Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

