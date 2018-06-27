Escaped flamingo from Kansas Zoo in 2005 spotted near Lavaca Bay

LAVACA BAY, Texas - A flamingo that made a daring escape from a Kansas zoo in 2005 has been spotted once again in Texas.

The bird, nicknamed "No. 492" for its zoo leg band (that's still attached 13 years later, mind you), was spotted in Lavaca Bay, east of Victoria, according to Coastal Fisheries of Texas Parks and Wildlife's Facebook page.

The page said the flamingo, is originally from Tanzania and is less pink than its flamingo cousins.

