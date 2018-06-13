Enormous floating playground now open on Grapevine Lake

HOUSTON - The self-proclaimed "largest floating water park obstacle course in Texas" is now open.

People can think of Altitude H20, on Grapevine Lake in Meadowmere Park, as an enormous floating playground, according to the attraction’s website.

“See what happens when trampolines meet water!” the Altitude H20 site says.

The park is open noon to 5 p.m., now until Sept. 3.

People interested in visiting can buy tickets on site. It’s $20 for a single session and $30 for a double session, per person.

Each session is 45 minutes and includes a 15-minute safety orientation, where guests will learn the rules. People are required to take the mandatory orientation each time they visit, regardless of whether they’ve attended previously.

Guests can fill out and sign their liability waiver in advance. You can sign yourself if you’re 18 or older, and otherwise, you need a parent or guardian to do this step.

People with questions about Altitude H20 and all it entails can visit the attraction’s FAQs page online.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.