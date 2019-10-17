Energy Secretary Rick Perry reportedly told Trump he intends to step down

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during an East Room event on the environment on July 7, 2019, at the White House in Washington, DC.

CNBC reports Energy Secretary Rick Perry told President Donald Trump on Thursday that he intends to leave his post.

The timing of his departure, first reported by Bloomberg, was not immediately clear. A senior administration official said that his resignation would become effective “very soon.” Multiple representatives of the Department of Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Perry, formerly the governor of Texas, had largely avoided headlines since joining the Trump administration in 2017. But in recent weeks he became entangled in the Democratic-led impeachment probe into Trump’s actions involving Ukraine.

