HOUSTON - A rally over the Houston Independent School District's proposed 40-cent-per-hour wage increase was held Thursday.

District employees, which include custodians, bus aides and others rallied against the proposed raise. The Houston Federation of Teachers released a statement saying its members are insulted and humiliated by the offer.

KPRC has reached out to HISD offiicals for comment but did not immediately hear back.

