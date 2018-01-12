Employee shoots coworker at Dickinson car dealership, police say

DICKINSON, Texas - An employee was shot Friday by a coworker at a car dealership in Dickinson, police said.

The Dickinson Police Department posted to social media saying, “Dickinson Police are currently investigating a workplace shooting that occurred at Gay Family Auto.”

The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

The gunman ran away but was captured by League City and Webster police.

Police said the victim was targeted, and there is no danger to the public.

It is unclear if any other employees or customers were inside the dealership at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.