Employee punched in face during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON - An employee was punched in the face and dragged to the back of a store during a robbery in north Houston last month, according to police.

WATCH: Surveillance video of aggravated robbery at store on West Mount Houston

On June 6, police said two men robbed a store in the 1400 block of West Mount Houston Road around 10 a.m.

Police said the men ran into the store and approached an employee at the counter. One of the men grabbed the woman from behind, holding her by the arm and neck, and the other man punched the woman in the face, according to police. The men then dragged her to the back of the store while demanding cash and items from the safe, police said.

Witnesses told police the men had a driver waiting for them outside the store in a dark vehicle.

The store employee suffered a broken nose, according to police.

The first man is described by police as black with a light complexion. He had a slim build and was wearing a bandana over his mouth and a maroon hoodie.

The other man is described by police as black with a dark complexion. He had hair on his chin and was wearing a long-sleeved polo shirt and a baseball cap.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the men in this case.

