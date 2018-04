SAN ANTONIO - Ellen DeGeneres surprised students at a Rockport-Fulton High school with the biggest gift she’s ever given on the show — $1 million.

The money comes from Lowe's Gives Program.

Rockport was slammed by Hurricane Harvey last August and the town, and much of Texas is still rebuilding.

