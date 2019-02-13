La Porte Elementary students return to class after suspected case of measles

LA PORTE, Texas - Students are returning to school Wednesday morning after reports came out Tuesday that a pre-kindergarten student at La Porte Elementary School has a suspected case of the measles, according to the school district.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of the infected person. It is commonly spread through coughing and sneezing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, measles is so contagious, that if someone has it, 90 percent of the people around them who are not vaccinated will be infected.

The CDC says symptoms begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Then, days later, white spots inside the mouth and a rash break out.

There have been seven confirmed cases of the measles in Texas, including three in Harris County, one in Montgomery County and one in Galveston County.

The district said it was disinfecting all classrooms and common areas at the campus as a precautionary measure.

According to La Porte Independent School District officials, the district is working closely with the Harris County Department of Public Health in order to "take all steps necessary to ensure the well-being of our students."

The CDC recommends giving children two doses of the measles vaccine.

However, parents who choose not to vaccinate can file for a vaccine exemption through the state for medical, religious or personal reasons.

Those parents acknowledge their children may be excluded from classes during virus outbreaks.

There is no word on if that will apply to any students at La Porte Elementary School or whether the district asked them to stay home.

Meanwhile, health advocates in Houston are meeting Wednesday morning urging lawmakers to support strong vaccine legislation.

Here is a copy of a letter that was sent home to parents:

